Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Branch Head Erin Small has worked at the shipyard since September 2013. She encourages people to stop trying to fit into a mold and not let fear keep them from embracing change and new opportunities that can lead to a rewarding career.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9786177
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-XX785-1013
|Resolution:
|5219x3479
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD
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