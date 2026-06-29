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    SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD [Image 1 of 3]

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    SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Branch Head Erin Small has worked at the shipyard since September 2013. She finds the most rewarding part of her job is her team’s direct support of waterfront personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9786165
    VIRIN: 260602-N-XX785-1002
    Resolution: 4421x2947
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD
    SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD
    SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD

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