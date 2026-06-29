Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Branch Head Erin Small has worked at the shipyard since September 2013. This soulful Dallas Cowboys fan enjoys creating crafts and planning special events, and her attention to detail and communication skills make her a strategic asset for Code 100TO.4.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9786172
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-XX785-1006
|Resolution:
|4426x2951
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD
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