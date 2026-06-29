SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: ERIN SMALL, CODE 100TO.4 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DIVISION BRANCH HEAD

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Branch Head Erin Small has worked at the shipyard since September 2013. This soulful Dallas Cowboys fan enjoys creating crafts and planning special events, and her attention to detail and communication skills make her a strategic asset for Code 100TO.4. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Branch Head Erin Small has worked at the shipyard since September 2013. This soulful Dallas Cowboys fan enjoys creating crafts and planning special events, and her attention to detail and communication skills make her a strategic asset for Code 100TO.4. In her shipyard role, Small is committed to developing purposeful digital transformations to help NNSY meet its mission.

“I identify opportunities where technology can replace outdated manual processes, to coordinate with stakeholders across the shipyard to ensure new tools and systems are adopted effectively,” said Small. “My team and I are constantly working to bridge the gap between where we are and where we need to be in terms of digital capability, all in service of improving how we work and, ultimately, how quickly and safely we return ships to the fleet.”

Her section also oversees change management at NNSY.

“While the shiny new technology tends to get the applause, change management is quietly doing the heavy lifting in the background, making sure the applause is actually warranted,” said Small. “At its core, it is the structured process of preparing, supporting, and guiding individuals and organizations through transitions whether that is a new technology, a new workflow, or an entirely new way of thinking about how work gets done.”

Small continued, “It is not enough to simply introduce a new tool and walk away. Somebody must make sure people use it, understand it, and believe in it. That somebody is us.”

One of her biggest supporters is NNSY Code 100TO.4 Division Head Delmonte Spence.

“Small's endless drive and persistent dedication to bringing the best digital technology capabilities to NNSY are truly beyond belief,” said Spence. “She has made it her personal mission to ensure that every mechanic, supervisor, and support staff member becomes highly knowledgeable about the various digital initiatives introduced to the shipyard. She prides herself on not only completing the mission but also on consistently communicating with everyone to keep the team informed and aligned,” he added. “Her unique skill set perfectly complements Code 100TO.4, bringing an essential and much-needed capability to the broader 100TO team. Her leadership in this digital arena is both deeply appreciated and absolutely vital to our ongoing success and I am genuinely privileged to have been able to work alongside her to create new digital opportunities for the NNSY workforce.”

Small is very excited about the shipyard’s newest initiative, the tablet transformation effort providing the workforce tablets in support of their day-to-day duties.

“This may sound like a small step on the surface, but I genuinely believe it represents one of the most significant turning points in how our workforce operates on the waterfront,” said Small. “For the first time, our personnel have the ability to be truly mobile accessing the information they need, when they need it, right where the work is happening.”

Small continued, “What makes this so exciting to me is not just the technology itself, but what it symbolizes. Think about how far we have already come, from the pager in the 1990s to smartphones, from paper blueprints to digital work packages. Technology does not stop evolving, and neither should we. This tablet initiative is, in my opinion, the starting point of a pivotal shift in how the shipyard operates. It is the foundation upon which future digital tools and capabilities will be built. We are not just handing out devices, we are changing a culture, modernizing a mindset, and setting the stage for everything that comes next at NNSY.”

She finds the most rewarding part of her job is her team’s direct support of waterfront personnel.

“Everything we do in the Digital Transformation Division is ultimately in service of the men and women who are doing the physical work of repairing, maintaining, and overhauling our Navy's ships,” said Small. “When we develop and deploy a digital solution that eases an administrative burden, streamlines access to critical information, or removes friction from their day-to-day work, that is a win I feel deeply.”

Small believes that leadership is a lifelong journey and not just a destination.

“You cannot pour from an empty cup, and leaders who neglect their own well-being eventually fail the people they are supposed to serve,” said Small. “I actively listen to our employees. Not just hearing words, but truly understanding what they are telling me, their concerns, their ideas, their frustrations.”

She encourages people to stop trying to fit into a mold and not let fear keep them from embracing change and new opportunities that can lead to a rewarding career.

Outside of work Small enjoys football, crafting personalized gifts and enjoys R&B music.

“I love crafting, there is something deeply satisfying about creating something with your own hands, whether it is a personalized gift, a decorative piece, or something completely new I have never tried before,” said Small. I also enjoy dabbling in event planning and décor.”

Small continued, “My favorite sports team has always been, and will always be the Dallas Cowboys. Being a Cowboys fan is not always easy, but loyalty does not come with a performance clause. That said, I am also a huge Shedeur Sanders fan, so do not be surprised to see me rocking a Cleveland Browns jersey now and then.”

Small is a big fan of 90s and early 2000s R&B music.

“That era of music just hits differently, the vocals, the melodies, the storytelling,” said Small. “It is the soundtrack of my life, and no playlist is complete without it.”