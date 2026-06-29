Kilo Company Initial Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt, Reece Frye (left) and Sgt. Aryanna Johnson, drill instructors with the Recruit Training Regiment, evaluate recruits during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9786064
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-JM917-4874
|Resolution:
|5117x3411
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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