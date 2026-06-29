(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Kilo Company Initial Drill [Image 1 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kilo Company Initial Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Idrissa Toure, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, observes his platoon during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, June 29, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9785986
    VIRIN: 260629-M-JM917-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Initial Drill [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill
    Kilo Company Initial Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Initial Drill, Drill, Drill Instructor, Recruits, RTR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery