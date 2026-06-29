Kilo Company Initial Drill

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A recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, waits for a command during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, June 29, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)