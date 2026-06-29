Kilo Company Initial Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Reece Frye, a drill master with Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates recruits during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, June 29, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)