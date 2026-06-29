86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Ralf Hechler, right, Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, and Airman Basic Paola Kpandja, 86th Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules avionics apprentice, cut a birthday cake during the 86th AW’s 78th birthday celebration at the Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the wing’s activation on July 1, 1948, and recognized nearly eight decades of supporting air mobility, humanitarian assistance and global operations around Europe and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)