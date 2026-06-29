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    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service [Image 2 of 4]

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    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Team Ramstein celebrated the 86th Airlift Wing 78th birthday at the Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2026. The event recognized the 86 AW’s 78 years of service and commitment to providing rapid global air mobility and support across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9785995
    VIRIN: 260629-F-YU145-3514
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th AW celebrates 78 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service
    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service
    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service
    86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

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    86th Airlift Wing
    Air mobility
    Ramstein Air
    heritage
    Rheinland Inn

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