86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

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Team Ramstein celebrated the 86th Airlift Wing 78th birthday at the Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2026. The event recognized the 86 AW’s 78 years of service and commitment to providing rapid global air mobility and support across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)