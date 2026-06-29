86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Ralf Hechler, right, Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, and Airman Basic Paola Kpandja, 86th Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules avionics apprentice, pose for a photo during the 86th AW’s 78th birthday celebration at the Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2026. Activated on July 1, 1948, the 86th AW evolved from a Cold War fighter wing into the U.S. Air Force’s premier air mobility hub in Europe, supporting airlift, aeromedical and contingency operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)