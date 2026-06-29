86th AW celebrates 78 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Crash Taylor, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, serves a piece of cake to Airman 1st Class Mateo Salas, 86th Security Forces Squadron defender, during the 86th Airlift Wing’s 78th birthday celebration at the Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2026. The celebration honored the wing’s heritage and commemorated its role in projecting airpower and supporting U.S. and Allied operations across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)