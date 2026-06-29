U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, shows a patient and volunteer translator his phone during an eye exam at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Uhl used translation tools alongside volunteer interpreters to help patients understand care instructions, improving communication while expanding access to specialty vision care through health security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9785182
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1402
|Resolution:
|8099x5399
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
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