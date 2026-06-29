Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, shows a patient and volunteer translator his phone during an eye exam at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Uhl used translation tools alongside volunteer interpreters to help patients understand care instructions, improving communication while expanding access to specialty vision care through health security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)