A Paraguayan health care professional at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada calls for the next patient awaiting an eye exam during Amistad 2026 in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Working alongside U.S. military optometrists and support staff, the clinic expanded access to specialty vision care while serving several times its normal daily patient volume during the two-week health security cooperation engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9785174
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1242
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|17.29 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
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