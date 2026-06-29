Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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A Paraguayan health care professional at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada calls for the next patient awaiting an eye exam during Amistad 2026 in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Working alongside U.S. military optometrists and support staff, the clinic expanded access to specialty vision care while serving several times its normal daily patient volume during the two-week health security cooperation engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)