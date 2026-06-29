Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, hands candy to a child in a crowded waiting room at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. During the two-week health security cooperation engagement, the clinic saw up to 100 patients a day—several times its normal daily volume, as combined U.S. and Paraguayan medical teams expanded access to family medicine, optometry and audiology services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)