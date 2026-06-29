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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 7 of 12]

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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

    PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, hands candy to a child in a crowded waiting room at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. During the two-week health security cooperation engagement, the clinic saw up to 100 patients a day—several times its normal daily volume, as combined U.S. and Paraguayan medical teams expanded access to family medicine, optometry and audiology services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:47
    Photo ID: 9785176
    VIRIN: 260623-F-WJ837-1321
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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