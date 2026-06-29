U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, hands candy to a child in a crowded waiting room at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. During the two-week health security cooperation engagement, the clinic saw up to 100 patients a day—several times its normal daily volume, as combined U.S. and Paraguayan medical teams expanded access to family medicine, optometry and audiology services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9785176
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1321
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|16.72 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
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