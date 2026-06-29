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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 6 of 12]

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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

    PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A U.S. Air National Guard optometry team supporting Amistad 2026, examines paperwork at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. During the two-week health security cooperation engagement, the optometry team saw nearly 80 patients a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:47
    Photo ID: 9785180
    VIRIN: 260623-F-WJ837-1317
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.71 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub
    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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    Amistad 2026 turns small Capiatá clinic into high-impact hub

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