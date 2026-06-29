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    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East [Image 7 of 7]

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    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East

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    06.25.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Joel D. Garcia, left, distribution manager, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Ship Support Unit Singapore, speaks to Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) during a USTRANSCOM visit to the Pacific region, June 26, 2026. During the visit, Reed met with the staff of MSC Far East to acknowledge their vital role in the USTRANSCOM mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:55
    Photo ID: 9785114
    VIRIN: 260626-N-IX266-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East [Image 7 of 7], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East
    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East
    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East
    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East
    USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East
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