USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East

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Navy Cmdr. Luke J. Hodges, right, combat logistics officer, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, and Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) pose for a photo after a coining ceremony during a USTRANSCOM visit to the Pacific region, June 26, 2026. During the visit, Reed met with the staff of MSC Far East to acknowledge their vital role in the USTRANSCOM mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)