USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East

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Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, right, commodore, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, speaks to Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) during a USTRANSCOM visit to the Pacific region, June 26, 2026. During the visit, Reed met with the staff of MSC Far East to acknowledge their vital role in the USTRANSCOM mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)