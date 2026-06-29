USTRANSCOM Visits MSC Far East

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Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), speaks to the staff of Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East during a USTRANSCOM visit to the Pacific region, June 26, 2026. During the visit, Kruzelnick met with the staff of MSC Far East to acknowledge their vital role in the USTRANSCOM mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)