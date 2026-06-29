Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, visited with the Task Force Talon team during his visit to Guam on June 30, 2026. USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. James Sheehan)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9784840
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-GJ727-1891
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
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