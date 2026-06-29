USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness

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Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, visited Guam's defense systems and the integrated ground combat center on June 30, 2026. USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)