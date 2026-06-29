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    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness [Image 11 of 13]

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    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, visited Guam's defense systems and the integrated ground combat center on June 30, 2026.  USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9784824
    VIRIN: 260630-A-GJ727-1870
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness
    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness

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    USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness

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