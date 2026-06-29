USPACOM Commander Visits Guam and CNMI to Reinforce Regional Partnerships and Readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, met with Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and key leaders of the STRONG Roof Task Force on June 29, 2026. STRONG Roof is a joint disaster relief operation launched in response to Typhoon Sinlaku to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while planning for permanent repairs. USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

YIGO, Guam — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, concluded a visit to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, June 28-30. The trip demonstrated USPACOM’s high level commitment to the region, reinforcing military presence and enduring partnerships.

Paparo began his trip to Guam meeting with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Rear Adm. Joshua Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia and other key senior leaders in the region.

The following day, Paparo visited Tinian to meet with Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and key leaders of the Sustainment of Temporary Resilience and Operations Needs on Ground, or STRONG Roof Task Force. The STRONG Roof program is a joint disaster relief operation launched in response to Typhoon Sinlaku to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while planning for permanent repairs.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, the CNMI government, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of War spearheaded the effort to install over 130 temporary tin metal sheets on storm-damaged homes in Tinian and Saipan. U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Combined Task Force 75 Detachment and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company worked alongside civilian contractors to accelerate the installation.

Installing these STRONG roofs is a testament to the seamless integration between USACE, FEMA, and the CNMI government.

While on Tinian, Paparo also toured North Field, a historic World War II airfield, which is currently being reconstructed by the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron.

Following his time on Tinian, he traveled to Rota, where he met with Rota Mayor Aubry Manglona Hocog and visited the Collaborative Combat Aircraft detachment where Paparo observed the capabilities of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, a production representative test aircraft that is integrating with U.S. and allied forces during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026.

Paparo then returned to Guam to inspect the island's defense systems and visit the integrated ground combat center.

On his final day, he stopped at U.S. Marine Corps' Base Camp Blaz to engage with assigned service members. During the stop, he received site briefings, observed a live-fire exercise and met with the Task Force Talon team.