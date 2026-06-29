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    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families [Image 5 of 5]

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    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Claire Murphy, niece of Silver Star recipient Edmund Dobek, holds up her uncle's medal following a ceremony at the State Office Building in Hartford, Conn. June 30, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9783873
    VIRIN: 300626-Z-UQ901-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families [Image 5 of 5], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families
    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families
    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families
    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families
    Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families

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