Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:12 Photo ID: 9783865 VIRIN: 300626-Z-UQ901-1045 Resolution: 4513x3003 Size: 3.9 MB Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families [Image 5 of 5], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.