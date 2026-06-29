Connecticut Treasurer Erik Russell presents the National Defense Ribbon and Apollo 9 Commemorative Medallion to the family of Navy veteran John Crain Haley, during a ceremony at the State Office Building in Hartford, Conn. June 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9783834
|VIRIN:
|300626-Z-UQ901-1030
|Resolution:
|4615x3071
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecticut treasurer returns unclaimed military medals to families
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