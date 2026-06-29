EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

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An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, conducts a controlled detonation on the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5), April 23, 2026. Elements of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and MDSU-1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)