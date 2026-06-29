EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

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A U.S. engineering duty officer diver with Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, a U.S. Navy diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, and the Technical Warrant Holder for Damage and Fire Recoverability with NAVSEA Ship Integrity and Performance Engineering walk in the hangar bay of the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5) after managing a blast site, April 23, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Mobile Diving and Salvage, and ashore maintenance forces are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)