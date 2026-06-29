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    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations [Image 7 of 10]

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    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A U.S. engineering duty officer diver with Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, a U.S. Navy diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, and the Technical Warrant Holder for Damage and Fire Recoverability with NAVSEA Ship Integrity and Performance Engineering walk in the hangar bay of the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5) after managing a blast site, April 23, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Mobile Diving and Salvage, and ashore maintenance forces are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9783487
    VIRIN: 260423-N-VX022-1067
    Resolution: 8048x4527
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

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    TAGS

    MDSU
    C-4
    Demo
    Diver
    EOD Technician

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