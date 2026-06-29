EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

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A U.S. engineering duty officer diver, with Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, responds to a controlled demolition site in the hangar bay of decommissioned Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5), April 23, 2026. Elements of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)