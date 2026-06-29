(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 spools out shock tube in preparation for a controlled detonation on the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5), April 23, 2026. Elements of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (MDSU) 11 and MDSU-1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9783488
    VIRIN: 260423-N-VX022-1078
    Resolution: 9020x4258
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations
    EOD Technicians and Navy Divers Conduct Demo Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDSU
    C-4
    Demo
    Diver
    EOD Technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery