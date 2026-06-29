F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft breaks away from a formation with an F-15EX Eagle II, both assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, representing the next phase of the Department of the War's effort to replace Kadena's F-15C/D Eagle fleet with F-15EX aircraft while preparing Airmen to employ and sustain the platform in the Indo-Pacific.