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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 10 of 10]

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft breaks away from a formation with an F-15EX Eagle II, both assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, representing the next phase of the Department of the War's effort to replace Kadena's F-15C/D Eagle fleet with F-15EX aircraft while preparing Airmen to employ and sustain the platform in the Indo-Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9782792
    VIRIN: 260628-F-NX702-1014
    Resolution: 5232x2888
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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