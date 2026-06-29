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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 6 of 10]

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, where Airmen will refine tactics, maintenance procedures and combat generation capabilities ahead of the F-15EX’s permanent arrival.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9782787
    VIRIN: 260628-F-NX702-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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