F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, where Airmen will refine tactics, maintenance procedures and combat generation capabilities ahead of the F-15EX’s permanent arrival.