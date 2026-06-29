A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, for a short-term deployment to provide additional opportunities to strengthen combat generation capabilities and cross-functional integration across the 18th Wing in preparation for the permanent arrival of the F-15EX.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9782791
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-NX702-1011
|Resolution:
|5583x3281
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
No keywords found.