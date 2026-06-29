F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, for a short-term deployment to provide additional opportunities to strengthen combat generation capabilities and cross-functional integration across the 18th Wing in preparation for the permanent arrival of the F-15EX.