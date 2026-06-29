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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 7 of 10]

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. The aircraft were refueled en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan, for a short-term deployment to provide additional opportunities to strengthen combat generation capabilities and cross-functional integration across the 18th Wing in preparation for the permanent arrival of the F-15EX.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9782791
    VIRIN: 260628-F-NX702-1011
    Resolution: 5583x3281
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower
    F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

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    F-15EX Eagle II

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