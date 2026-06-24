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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command [Image 5 of 5]

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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Parzuchowski, 39th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, returns a first salute during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 24, 2026. The 39th CPTS provides financial customer service and decision analytics to support the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9782623
    VIRIN: 260625-F-VB704-1072
    Resolution: 6335x4895
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

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