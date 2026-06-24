39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Parzuchowski, 39th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, right, salutes Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 24, 2026. The 39th CPTS provides financial customer service and decision analytics to support the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)