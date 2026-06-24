U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Kevin Parzuchowski, 39th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 24, 2026. The 39th CPTS provides financial customer service and decision analytics to support the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9782621
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-VB704-1053
|Resolution:
|6521x5217
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.