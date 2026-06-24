39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing honor guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony for the 39th Comptroller Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 24, 2026. The 39th CPTS provides financial customer service and decision analytics to support the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)