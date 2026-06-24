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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command [Image 2 of 5]

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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing honor guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony for the 39th Comptroller Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 24, 2026. The 39th CPTS provides financial customer service and decision analytics to support the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9782620
    VIRIN: 260625-F-VB704-1017
    Resolution: 8040x5360
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command
    39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command

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    39th CPTS
    #IncirlikCoC

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