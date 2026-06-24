Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, performs an abdominal exercise to strengthen his core muscles inside the Southside Fitness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Consistent physical conditioning helps Airmen maintain their strength, endurance and combat readiness required to execute operations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)