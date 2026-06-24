Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, grabs dumbbells from the weight rack in the Southside Fitness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Consistent training not only helps Airmen’s physical strength, it also grows their mental discipline to ensure long-term health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)