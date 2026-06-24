(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, grabs dumbbells from the weight rack in the Southside Fitness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Consistent training not only helps Airmen’s physical strength, it also grows their mental discipline to ensure long-term health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9782534
    VIRIN: 260611-F-OC855-1327
    Resolution: 4327x2885
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Readiness
    PT changes
    Working out
    Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery