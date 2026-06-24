U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, grabs dumbbells from the weight rack in the Southside Fitness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Consistent training not only helps Airmen’s physical strength, it also grows their mental discipline to ensure long-term health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9782534
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-OC855-1327
|Resolution:
|4327x2885
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
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