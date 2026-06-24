U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, runs on the Southside Fitness Center track at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Consistent physical conditioning helps Airmen maintain their strength, endurance and combat readiness required to execute operations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9782530
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-OC855-1215
|Resolution:
|5467x3645
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
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