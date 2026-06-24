U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, performs an incline dumbbell bench press at the Southside Fitness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. Maintaining peak physical fitness directly supports the Air Force’s overall mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9782536
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-OC855-1382
|Resolution:
|5781x3854
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards
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