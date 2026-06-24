Two Miles Ahead of the Curve: 86 MXS Airman embraces new fitness standards

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:53 Photo ID: 9782536 VIRIN: 260611-F-OC855-1382 Resolution: 5781x3854 Size: 3.08 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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