AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, competes in a recumbent cycling event during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The competition provided wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans an opportunity to challenge themselves through adaptive sports while building resilience, recovery and camaraderie. (Courtesy photo)