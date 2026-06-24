AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses with a medal earned during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games provide wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans an opportunity to compete in adaptive sports while strengthening resilience, recovery and community. (Courtesy photo)