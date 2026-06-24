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    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games [Image 2 of 5]

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    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses with a medal earned during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games provide wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans an opportunity to compete in adaptive sports while strengthening resilience, recovery and community. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9780790
    VIRIN: 260629-F-UE447-1004
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games
    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games
    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games
    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games
    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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    AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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    TAGS

    AFW2, Warrior Games, Resilience, Team Air Force

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