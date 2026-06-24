AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, competes in an indoor rowing event during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The competition gave wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans an opportunity to test their endurance through adaptive sports while building resilience and camaraderie. (Courtesy photo)