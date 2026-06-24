AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with members who represented the Air Force indoor rowing team during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games bring together wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in adaptive sports while building resilience, recovery and connection. (Courtesy photo)