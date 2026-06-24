U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Spurlock, 355th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with members who represented the Air Force indoor rowing team during the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games bring together wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in adaptive sports while building resilience, recovery and connection. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9780794
|VIRIN:
|260629-F-UE447-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFW2 helps Davis-Monthan chief redefine recovery through Warrior Games
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