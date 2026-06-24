A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

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BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES 05.16.2025 Courtesy Photo 307th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, (Ret.), pins his daughter, 2nd Lt. Clare Provoncha, at her commissioning from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va. After her commissioning, Clare was eventually selected for the B-52 Formal Training Unit and became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer, a title her father initially held during his time in the military. Their connection is an addition to the short list of father-and-daughter B-52 WSOs in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, 96th Bomb Squadron).