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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father [Image 3 of 3]

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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, (Ret.), pins his daughter, 2nd Lt. Clare Provoncha, at her commissioning from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va. After her commissioning, Clare was eventually selected for the B-52 Formal Training Unit and became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer, a title her father initially held during his time in the military. Their connection is an addition to the short list of father-and-daughter B-52 WSOs in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, 96th Bomb Squadron).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9780743
    VIRIN: 290626-F-F3950-1004
    Resolution: 1821x1450
    Size: 296.07 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father
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