U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha (Ret.), holds his newborn daughter, Clare Provoncha. The two would eventually graduate from father and daughter, to a B-52 Stratofortress Weapons System Officers duo. Their connection has placed them among the few B-52 WSO father-and-daughter legacies in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, Ret.)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9780741
|VIRIN:
|290626-F-F3950-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|236.27 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father
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