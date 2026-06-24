A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

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BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES 06.29.2026 Courtesy Photo 307th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha (Ret.), holds his newborn daughter, Clare Provoncha. The two would eventually graduate from father and daughter, to a B-52 Stratofortress Weapons System Officers duo. Their connection has placed them among the few B-52 WSO father-and-daughter legacies in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, Ret.)