A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, (Ret.), pins navigator wings on his daughter,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, (Ret.), pins navigator wings on his daughter, 2nd Lt. Clare Provoncha, following her completion of NAV school, Pensacola, Fla. After her pinning, Clare was eventually selected for the B-52 Formal Training Unit and became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer, a title her father initially held during his time in the military. Their connection is an addition to the short list of father-and-daughter B-52 WSOs in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, 96th Bomb Squadron). see less | View Image Page

1st Lt. Clare Provoncha grew up watching her father, Andre Provoncha, support the country’s nuclear deterrence efforts as a B-52 Stratofortress weapons systems officer for 21 years, leading to a rare father-daughter B-52 legacy neither could have predicted.



Clare cemented that legacy when she graduated from the Formal Training Unit as a weapons systems officer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Their achievement is one of only a few of its kind in the Air Force.



During the graduation, she learned of her assignment to the 96th Bomb Squadron and immediately began the next phase of training. Despite reaching this milestone in her career, Clare credits much of her success to her father's influence.



“Truly, I guess I wanted to grow up to be just like him all along,” she said. “He has been a constant, silent and steady force in all I’ve done and he would’ve been the same regardless of my profession.”



Clare’s father, a retired B-52 WSO, started his military career in 1982 after earning his commission from the University of Central Florida’s ROTC program. He served as a WSO until 1994, then transitioned to various staff assignments and retired in 2003.



As his commitment to his career grew, so did his desire to share his experiences with Clare.



“Growing up, all of my questions I would ask about the Air Force, my father would answer with stories of what pranks his crew pulled while sitting alert,” said Clare. “I learned at an early age that cultivating a career, and a group of good friends you loved was truly indicative of a life well-lived.”



Those stories helped shape Clare's appreciation for military aviation and ultimately influenced her decision to pursue the same profession. When asked if her enrollment in the Formal Training Unit caught him off guard, his answer was immediate, “It was not a shock!”



“Clare expressed an interest in aviation from an early age… her first word was ‘airplane,’” he said. “As a teen she funded her own private pilot’s license through a scholarship and hard work. In a way, I guess she was on that path.”



While her father's influence played a significant role, the roots of military service in the Provoncha family extend much further back.



“My journey started well before my father, and his father before him,” said Clare. “I have ancestors who fought in the American Revolutionary War, both of my great-grandfathers served in World War I, and my grandfathers, Stanley Cosby and Melvin Provoncha, served in the Korean War.”



When Clare entered the B-52 FTU, Andre realized their shared connection to the aircraft would become part of their family's history.



“I was elated at learning about our BUFF WSO legacy, proud that our tradition of serving the country continues in our family, and excited that my daughter is part of a ‘fangs out’ culture that contributes to national security,” said Andre.



As Clare continues her training as a B-52 aircrew member, Andre continues to advise her on both a fatherly and a WSO-to-WSO basis.

“The biggest piece of advice [for her] is to keep your head down and be the best at your job,” said Andre. “Being respected for your work and trusted by your crew should be the goal in any aviation-related training.”



Looking back on the journey, Clare credits her family, friends, and crewdogs for helping her reach each milestone. She also recognizes the lasting influence her father has had on her life and career.



“He’s my favorite dive-buddy, adventure junkie, sports fan, and he’s an all-around swell dude,” Clare said. “I love the life he has built, and the legacy that he and his fellow Radars have left for us... I couldn’t be prouder to be his daughter and a B-52 WSO.”