U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, stands with her father, Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha (Ret.), on the flightline in front of a B-52 Stratofortress. Andre, inspired by his father, joined the military in 1982 and eventually became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer. Unbeknownst to them, his experiences would inspire Clare to follow a similar path. Their accomplishments have made them a rare B-52 WSO legacy. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, Ret.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9780742
|VIRIN:
|290626-F-F3950-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father
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