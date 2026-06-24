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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father [Image 2 of 3]

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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, stands with her father, Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha (Ret.), on the flightline in front of a B-52 Stratofortress. Andre, inspired by his father, joined the military in 1982 and eventually became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer. Unbeknownst to them, his experiences would inspire Clare to follow a similar path. Their accomplishments have made them a rare B-52 WSO legacy. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, Ret.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9780742
    VIRIN: 290626-F-F3950-1002
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father
    A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

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