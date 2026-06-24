A Legacy Takes Flight| FTU Graduate Creates B-52 WSO Legacy with Father

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BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES 06.05.2026 Courtesy Photo 307th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Clare Provoncha, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, stands with her father, Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha (Ret.), on the flightline in front of a B-52 Stratofortress. Andre, inspired by his father, joined the military in 1982 and eventually became a B-52 Weapons Systems Officer. Unbeknownst to them, his experiences would inspire Clare to follow a similar path. Their accomplishments have made them a rare B-52 WSO legacy. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Andre Provoncha, Ret.)