Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), perform squat jumps during a historical recreation of the 1942 Army Ground Forces Test at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 29, 2026. The historical assessment allowed Soldiers to experience the physical training methods used by earlier generations while reinforcing the importance of maintaining readiness across every era of Army service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9780739
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-UL933-2165
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts historical World War II Army Ground Forces physical fitness test [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.